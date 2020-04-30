U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 60,000 and 100 bodies found in trucks outside NYC funeral home

UNITED STATES (ABC News) – The U.S. reached another grim milestone Wednesday afternoon as the death toll climbed over 60,000.

President Donald Trump last week cited 60,000 as a high-end estimate of how many people would die from the coronavirus.

The president on Monday revised that estimate to 60,000 to 70,000, after the U.S. crossed a death toll of 55,000.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 227,000 people worldwide.

More than 3.1 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

This comes as one hundred bodies have been found in two unrefrigerated trucks outside of a Brooklyn, New York, funeral home after neighbors complained about a stench from bodies being stored in trailers.

“The Department has been notified of storage issues of decedents and alternate arrangements are being made by the funeral home,” the New York State Health Department said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Funeral directors are required to store decedents awaiting burial or other final disposition in appropriate conditions and follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions.

The funeral home director at Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services on Utica Avenue in the Flatlands section told New York ABC station WABC they ran out of places to store the bodies.

The state health department will issue a summons for improper storage.