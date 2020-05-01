9 ways to boost your mental health as the coronavirus pandemic continues

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month.

By Katie Kindelan via GMA

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and isolation, our mental health is more fragile than ever. For Mental Health Awareness Month, “GMA” is sharing resources, tips and ways to protect your mental health.

The coronavirus pandemic that has seen much of America under stay-at-home orders for the past two months has all the makings of a perfect storm for mental health issues.

There is the isolation from staying at home, the grief over the more than 50,000 lives lost in the crisis, the anxiety of what the future holds, the fear of the unknown, and the financial and economic stress caused by the thousands of businesses temporarily closed and the millions of people without jobs.

In the U.S., 45% of adults say the pandemic is having a negative effect on their mental health, a rate that increases for women, Hispanic adults and black adults, according to a tracking poll released last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“COVID-19 really hits on so many different pieces that could impact someone’s mental health,” said Pooja Lakshmin, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in women’s mental health. “One thing that we know is so important for mental health is community and being around other people that we feel close to, and because of COVID-19, that’s also been taken away from us.”

Lakshmin, also a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at the George Washington University School of Medicine, has created an online community through her Instagram account, where she now shares tips on dealing with coronavirus-specific mental health issues and resources for help.

“Now more than ever, the public is looking for reassurance and guidance around how to take care of their mental health,” she said, noting that social media is not a substitute for medical treatment or psychotherapy. “I really think it’s important for mental health providers and physicians to meet people where they are.”

Here are nine tips from Lakshmin to help strengthen your mental health as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

1. Set a time limit for news

“There’s a way where you can find yourself just scrolling through, mindlessly taking in information, but it’s not making you feel better — it’s just making you feel more anxious and you’re not going to be able to do anything with that information,” Lakshmin said.

“I myself am setting limits for checking the news for 10 minutes in the morning and five minutes in the evening, but I make sure not to check it right before I go to bed,” she said.

“Make sure that you’re getting your information from reputable sources, like the CDC and reputable news organizations,” she added.

2. Make small decisions daily

“One way to deal with uncertainty is to find places in your life where you do have some agency and some control and make small decisions that are concrete — something even as small as, ‘I’m going to tidy up my bedroom,’ or ‘I’m going to pick out a recipe and make it from start to finish,'” Lakshmin offered.

“Completing these small tasks and making these small decisions gives us a sense of competency and mastery that we’re missing right now in our lives more generally,” she said. “That adds up and helps us feel better about larger decisions.”

3. Give yourself transition times during the day

“Inside the structure we used to have, we also used to have these transition times, the commute home, for example, and those times gave us dedicated spaces to transition between roles in our life. Now we’re just home all the time in the same space,” said Lakshmin.

“We need to build in specific, concrete periods of time in our day or specific places to give to structure our day,” she said. “That would include things like waking up at the same time every morning, going to bed at the same time every night, eating lunch every day, having dinner at the same time every day.”

“It doesn’t need to be a strict schedule but it should be: ‘Here’s my desk and this is where I take my Zoom calls for the day, and here’s this other chair where in my downtime I read my book,'” she added. “Make it so you have different physical spaces for the different roles you’re in during the day.”

4. Designate a daily worry time

“I’ll give myself 20 minutes a day where I’m allowed to think about whatever I want and worry about whatever I want, during that time period,” said Lakshmin.