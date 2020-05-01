Corrections officer accused of assaulting inmate
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A corrections officer is on the other side of the law after be charged with assaulting an inmate.
Carla Grier, 26, was arrested by deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on charges of assault and battery 3rd degree.
According to Sheriff Leon Lott, on April 11, it was reported that an inmate had been assaulted by a guard while she was on duty.
The investigation revealed that Grier did strike the defendant several times on the face and neck area, and pushed him, knocking him to the ground. It is unclear why she struck him.
Grier turned herself in on May 1, and has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.