SCDNR to reopen all manned shooting ranges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be reopening all manned SCDNR-managed shooting ranges Tuesday, May 5.
Those ranges include the Twin Ponds Range in Charleston County, Wateree Rifle & Pistol Range in Richland County, James O. Thomason Range in Spartanburg County and the Pickens Range in Pickens County. The ranges will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Palachucola, Webb and Belfast ranges will remain closed until further notice. Additionally, the Wateree Shotgun Range in Richland County will remain closed due to construction.
To ensure proper social distancing, SCDNR staff will be implementing these additional measures:
- Every other shooting position will be closed to ensure social distancing.
- No more than TWO (2) shooters may shoot on a shooting position at a time. Space is limited at the firing line, so this will be required to ensure the safety of others on the range.
- Ranges will NOT be loaning out equipment, such as target throwers, spotting scopes, rifle rests, etc. Bring your own equipment.
- You are not required to sign-in.
- Shooters will be limited to ONE (1) hour on the range so that others can utilize the facility. If the range is full, the Range Officer will maintain a running list of the shooters who are waiting. Shooters who are waiting will be asked to remain in their vehicle until called upon by the Range Officer for an open position.