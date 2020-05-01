Trump calls US death totals ‘very, very strong’

Roughly 25 states are lifting some form of restriction over the weekend.







By Libby Cathey

ABC News – Though the White House has not held an official coronavirus task force briefing all week, President Donald Trump has taken the opportunity at other scheduled appearances to take questions and applaud his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as a “spectacular job.”

At the tail-end of a response to a question Thursday about the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner declaring the government’s response to COVID-19 a “success story,” Trump touted the U.S. death total, which has climbed past 60,000, as “very strong.”

“Our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very, very strong. We are very proud of the job we have done,” he said in the East Room event on “protecting America’s seniors.”

Trump’s push to reopen comes as the country’s economy sees its largest decline since the Great Recession, unemployment claims break records and as a November presidential election approaches.

Here are Friday’s most significant developments in Washington:

The White House social distancing guidelines have expired

Trump delivers afternoon remarks, travels to Camp David

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first official press briefing at 2 pm.

Fauci confirms project to speed up vaccination development

McConnell faces criticism for decision to bring Senate back Monday after House lawmakers suspend their return

Trump tweets support for Michigan protesters, suggests Whitmer ‘make a deal’

President Donald Trump is tweeting support once again for protesters in Michigan after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order and protesters, some who were armed, spilled into the state Capitol Thursday. The president suggested the governor “give a little” and “make a deal.”

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

He had previously tweeted to “LIBERATE” protesters in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia — 2020 election battleground states with Democratic governors — appearing to try to take advantage of public restlessness amid the coronavirus pandemic.