4-year-old with autism has ‘Star Wars’ knowledge that will wow even the biggest fan

By Genevieve Shaw Brown via GMA

For Jack Knezevich, “Star Wars” is more than entertainment: it’s given him a way to connect with family and friends.

The 4-year-old was diagnosed with autism one year ago and attends the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Marcus Autism Center preschool program. Amid his diagnosis, his parents also discovered something else special about Jack — his love for “Star Wars.”

The little boy discovered Star Wars when someone brought a board book to camp and was instantly fascinated. HIs dad, Joe Knezevich, is also a fan and immediately purchased more books and audio tapes for his son.

“Thanks to Jack’s hard work at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Marcus Autism Center, he’s made great strides,” a representative from the Center told “Good Morning America.” “He’s caught up in areas that he previously had delays and has a new confidence that shines through when he discusses his love of Star Wars.”

In celebration of May the 4th, Jack answered enough “Star Wars” trivia to impress even the biggest fans. Questions like, “What do the bad guys represent?” and “What is Boba Fett’s dad’s name?”

“It’s been so special sharing Star Wars with Jack through books and the movies,” Knezevich told “GMA.” Jack is allowed to watch some of the films under his dad’s supervision. “And it’s just amazing to watch him reenact and reimagine these basic struggles between good and evil, hope and fear. I loved it as a kid, still love it, and now I’m learning new things about the world of Star Wars I never knew from him.”