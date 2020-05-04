Accident on Fort Wagner Road kills 18-year-old over the weekend

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An 18-year-old was killed on Saturday during a UTV accident on Fort Wagner Road.

Coroner Chris Hill say Elly Cross was the victim in the accident that occurred just after 2 p.m. on May 2nd in Blair.

Gross was driving the UTV when it rolled over and was ejected.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department Highway Patrol.