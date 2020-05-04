LeBron James reveals ‘Space Jam 2’ title: ‘A New Legacy’

The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters next year.

By Carson Blackwelder via GMA

The long-awaited “Space Jam” sequel just got a whole lot more real.

LeBron James took to social media to reveal the title of the follow-up to the beloved 1996 film starring Michael Jordan and all your favorite Looney Tunes characters.

In the Boomerang, the 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player gives a slight nod and grin to the camera while wearing a hat with the original movie’s logo and “A New Legacy” written under it. This means the new film will be titled “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The caption didn’t reveal much, except that we should still expect the movie out in “2021.” This tracks with the date originally given by Warner Bros. of July 21, 2021.

While the likes of Wayne Knight and Bill Murray starred alongside Jordan in the ’90s classic, Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green will join James in the new installment. If there will be one constant between the two, it will of course be Bugs Bunny.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is directed by Malcolm D. Lee as well as co-written and co-produced by Ryan Coogler of “Black Panther” fame. James is also a co-producer.