Lexington police ask for help with identifying suspect using counterfeit money

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying a man who has reportedly used counterfeit money to purchase gift cards.

Surveillance images were released Monday in connection to the case.

The incident allegedly happened on April 21st at the Lowes Food.

Investigators say the suspect used counterfeit $100 bills.

If you have any information about this case or know who the suspect is, you’re urged to contact Detective Corporal Hobbs at 803-358-1517.