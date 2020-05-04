New coronavirus projections suggest 100k+ death toll

(CNN, ABC NEWS) – As President Donald Trump for the second time in two weeks conceded his prior COVID-19 death toll projections have proven too optimistic, draft government projections forecast steadily growing rates of deaths and cases even while the president presses to reopen the country.

Trump on Sunday again revised upward his estimate of how many Americans will die from the coronavirus — now saying it could be as many as 100,000 people — even as he sought to take credit for the estimate not being worse than it is.