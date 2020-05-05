Impact of COVID-19 on children including ‘frightening complication’

Health officials say they are seeing an increase of coronavirus in at least a dozen children
ABC News,

ABC News — As health officials and state leaders continue to weigh the consequences of reopening the economy while trying to keep their residents safe,  there’s an increasing spotlight on how coronavirus impacts children. Particularly involving a frightening complication at least a dozen kids are experiencing.

ABC’s Trevor Ault has reports.

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts