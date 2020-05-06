City of Columbia begins Peace of Mind Safe Haven Initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Recognizing that our Midlands area health professionals and first responders serve at the forefront in the battle to contain and halt the COVID-19 virus, and in their challenging duties may be exposed to the virus, I have worked with Columbia City Council and the Columbia Police Foundation to give these brave men and women safe havens to go to at the end of their shifts by launching the new Peace of Mind program. Beginning on Friday, May 8, local hotels have designated safe and comfortable rooms that allow our city safety officers and local health workers, who may be at risk of exposure to the Coronavirus, temporary resting places away from their homes and at no cost to them, thereby keeping their families safe and giving them peace of mind. “Our first responders, medical professionals, and frontline employees are heroes every day,” said Sam Johnson, who serves as Peace of Mind program chair, and is an advisor with Nexsen Pruet and NP Strategy. “This pandemic has required them to answer an even higher call. And, the best way we can say thank you is by supporting them.”

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Hollbrook emphasizes the challenges these responders and caregivers face in their duties: “The work of a law enforcement officer can be emotionally and physically challenging on an average day. The recent pandemic adds stress components to our first responders. We are grateful for the opportunity for Columbia Police officers to have a respite especially when they want to quarantine to keep their families safe.”

The City of Columbia’s City Council has been active in supporting the Peace of Mind program. Current City Council members are:

Edward H. McDowell, Jr – Mayor Pro Tem

Sam Davis

Tameika Isaac Devine

Howard E. Duvall. Jr

Daniel J. Rickenmann

Will Brennan

Funds for the Peace of Mind program have been raised through private donations to pay for the reduced room costs, and will be facilitated through the Columbia Police Foundation, the fiscal agent for the program. Donations are still being accepted for this program. To contribute, please visit www.ColumbiaPDFoundation.org and DONATE HERE or mail a check to:

Columbia Police Foundation

Ronda Wilson-Tyler C/O Tim Goldman

1 Justice Square – Columbia, SC 29201

