$1 million anonymous donation funds bonuses for hospital employees on front lines

SANTA CRUZ, C.A., (ABC News) — Employees at a Northern California hospital are receiving a bonus for all their hard work amid the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor.

The donation will go to all workers on staff, from nurses and lab techs to custodial staff and mailroom clerks, who have worked at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz for at least a year.

“Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community,” the donor wrote in a note to employees. “This human kindness is what makes you heroic. Please accept this donation in recognition of and with great thanks for all that you do. And please know that my heart is with you as we seek to protect and care for each other during this challenging time.”

Once divvied up, full-time hospital staff will get $800, while part-timers will receive $600 within the next 30 days, hospital spokeswoman Claire Henry explained. Doctors will be excluded as they are not employees of hospitals in California.

“We cannot adequately express the depth of our gratitude for this gracious, selfless gift,” Dominican Hospital President Nanette Mickiewicz said. “We are incredibly proud of the work our hospital family is doing in the face of such an unprecedented situation.

The donor lives in Santa Cruz County and has been a longtime benefactor, the hospital said.