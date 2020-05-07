Father and son charged with murder of unarmed black man in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man on a residential Georgia street have been taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick.

The arrests Thursday came after the release of a video of the February incident sparked national outcry. In the 28-second video, Arbery, who is black, can be seen jogging around a neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick on a sunny afternoon in late February. The footage ends with two loud gunshots.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.