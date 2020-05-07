Unemployment claims in SC drop for third straight week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Here are the latest unemployment numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

· In the claim week ending May 246,747 people filed an initial claim for unemployment

· This is a decrease of 18,412 initial claims from the week prior.

· This is the 3rd decrease recorded since mid-March.

· In the last 7 weeks, the total number of initial claims received is 453,636

· The agency has paid more than $831 million in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) & PUA.

· We have continued extended hours during the week, Monday –Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and will continue our Saturday hours this weekend from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.