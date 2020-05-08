Gov. Andrew Cuomo merch is here and trending all over Etsy
Cuomo couture?
By Jacqueline Laurean Yates via GMA
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has built quite the fan base throughout the duration of the coronavirus crisis.
As New York continues to be one of the top states with reported COVID-19 cases, Cuomo has become a go-to source for updates during nationally televised press conferences.
With the governor’s growing fame, retailers have begun to create everything from “Shhhh! I’m watching Cuomo” coffee mugs to “Cuomosexual” sweaters.
An Etsy representative confirmed to “GMA” that a Cuomo merchandise search currently yields 3,000 items on the company’s digital shopping platform.
One of Ety’s featured shops, CustomFaceDesigns, created tie-dye socks with the governor’s face printed all over them.
Another shop, CustomFaceGifts, launched face masks with the governor’s face.
In addition to all the Cuomo-inspired items spiking on Etsy, another store, Lingua Franca, released a $400 cashmere “cuomosexual” cardigan that’s becoming a popular social media hit.
View this post on Instagram
@nygovcuomo is the leader we all need right now. Who else looks forward to his press conferences daily? This is what strong leadership looks like, a stark contrast to the man sitting right now in our White House. #cuomoforpresident 🇺🇸 Tap to purchase and help support our small team and our embroiderers in nyc.
If you are ready to indulge in a little spring quarantine clothing, Cuomo fashion is a rising trend you can get in on with all the paraphernalia available now.