Gov. Andrew Cuomo merch is here and trending all over Etsy

Cuomo couture?







By Jacqueline Laurean Yates via GMA

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has built quite the fan base throughout the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

As New York continues to be one of the top states with reported COVID-19 cases, Cuomo has become a go-to source for updates during nationally televised press conferences.

With the governor’s growing fame, retailers have begun to create everything from “Shhhh! I’m watching Cuomo” coffee mugs to “Cuomosexual” sweaters.

An Etsy representative confirmed to “GMA” that a Cuomo merchandise search currently yields 3,000 items on the company’s digital shopping platform.

One of Ety’s featured shops, CustomFaceDesigns, created tie-dye socks with the governor’s face printed all over them.

Another shop, CustomFaceGifts, launched face masks with the governor’s face.

In addition to all the Cuomo-inspired items spiking on Etsy, another store, Lingua Franca, released a $400 cashmere “cuomosexual” cardigan that’s becoming a popular social media hit.

If you are ready to indulge in a little spring quarantine clothing, Cuomo fashion is a rising trend you can get in on with all the paraphernalia available now.