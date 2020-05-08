President Trump’s valet tests positive for coronavirus

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington.

(Alex Brandon/AP) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 7, 2020, in Washington.



WASHINGTON (ABC News) – A U.S. military service member who works at the White House campus and serves as a valet to the president has tested positive for coronavirus, but President Donald Trump has since tested negative, a White House official said.

The valet is part of a team that serves the president his lunch and Diet Cokes among other service items.

The development comes after Trump reversed course on winding down the White House coronavirus task force, saying he had “no idea” how “popular” and “respected” it had become, and teased that his administration will adding a few more members to the panel next week, whom he suggested will bring economic expertise on “opening our country.”

The announcement came ahead of another dire jobless claims report Thursday morning. More than 33 million Americans who had now filed for unemployment since the deadly pandemic shuttered doors to businesses and forced most Americans to stay home.

As more states begin to ease restrictions, even as the country’s infection rate continues to climb, many Americans grapple with uncertainty, faced with the fearful choice between life and livelihood.

While Trump pushes for a quick economic revival and paints a rosy picture of the administration’s response to COVID-19, which has now claimed over 73,000 lives on U.S. soil, the public is hearing much less from some of the task force’s key health experts, and more from the White House press secretary.