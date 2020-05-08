Roy Horn, of ‘Siegfried and Roy’ dies from COVID-19

(ABC News) — Roy Horn, half of the Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy has died after complications of coronavirus COVID-19. The news was confirmed by his publicist Friday night.

Horn tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19 last week. His on stage partner and longtime friend Siegfried released a statement saying,

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

Horn was 75 years old.