Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff to hold virtual party celebrating ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

The "Break the Monotony Block Party" takes place on Saturday.





By Rachel George via GMA

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff plan to pay homage to the 30th anniversary of the classic TV sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” with a “Break the Monotony Block Party” on Instagram Live.

The hip-hop duo will feature 12 hours of non-stop music and guest appearances from some of the hottest DJs, including D-Nice, Just Blaze, DJ Clark Kent, and songwriter and producer Bryan Michael Cox, among others.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 9, the virtual block party will be hosted on DJ Jazzy Jeff’s Instagram account from noon until midnight Eastern Time.

The party will also launch the Fresh Prince online store, featuring a limited-edition merch collection inspired by Smith and his many hits with DJ Jazzy Jeff, including the Grammy-winning 1991 hit, “Summertime.”

According to Rolling Stone, a percentage of the proceeds from merch sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that works to provide healthy meals to children impacted by COVID-19.

DJ Jazzy Jeff last month detailed experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms last month on Instagram Live, including coughing and losing his sense of smell and taste.

On the state of the pandemic, he said, “Unfortunately, people think we’re at the end and I think we’re really at the beginning.”