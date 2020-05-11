Teaching assistant at Windsor Elementary accused giving child non-prescribed medicine

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A teaching assistant from Windsor Elementary School has been arrested following an investigation into her giving a child non-prescribed medicine.

Anna Valeria Howard, 35, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child

Deputies say on March 7, they were called to the home of the 6-year-old victim, after he told his mother that his teacher had given him an unknown pill while at school.

The student said his teacher had pulled him into a private area, put a pill in his mouth and gave him juice to drink it. The teacher didn’t tell him what the pill was for, the 6-year-old said.

The mother of the child said he was not on any medication, deputies say.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, when Howard was interviewed, she denied providing the student with any medication; However, the investigation would reveal that Howard was prescribed amphetamines.

The victim tested positive for the same amphetamines, according to medical records Lott said.

According to Sheriff Lott, the incident took place, before Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order shuttering all schools. The delay in the arrest can be attributed to several hurdles, including Howard’s willingness to speak with investigators and obtaining warrants while courthouses were operating at reduced capacity.

Officials say Richland School District Two and Windsor Elementary School staff are cooperating fully with the investigation.