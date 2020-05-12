FEMA provides emergency food and shelter programs funding for SC

ATLANTA (PRESS RELEASE) – South Carolina will receive $3.5 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness. The money allocated to South Carolina combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

South Carolina jurisdictions will receive $1,290,948 for FY 2019 and $2,270,416 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.

“This funding supports local organizations helping South Carolina’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.

With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.

Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

South Carolina

Jurisdictions FY2019 Allocation FY2020 Care Allocation Abbeville County $7,168 $10,219 Aiken County $45,243 $64,503 Anderson County $51,073 $72,816 Barnwell County $7,460 $10,636 Berkeley County $54,626 $77,881 Charleston County $99,994 $142,563 Cherokee County $16,488 $23,507 Chester County $11,723 $16,714 Chesterfield County $13,395 $19,098 Clarendon County $10,282 $14,659 Colleton County $11,117 $15,850 Darlington County $21,462 $30,598 Dillon County $10,741 $15,314 Dorchester County $39,496 $56,310 Fairfield County $8,693 $12,394 Florence County $40,478 $57,710 Georgetown County $19,560 $27,887 Greenwood County $20,521 $29,257 Horry County $106,681 $152,097 Jasper County $6,604 $9,415 Kershaw County $18,327 $26,129 Lancaster County $28,546 $40,698 Laurens County $18,891 $26,934 Lexington County $71,971 $102,610 Marion County $11,264 $16,059 Marlboro County $8,631 $12,305 Newberry County $10,762 $15,344 Oconee County $19,978 $28,483 Orangeburg County $34,439 $49,100 Pickens County $33,310 $47,491 Richland County $113,598 $161,959 Spartanburg County $81,291 $115,898 Sumter County $31,116 $44,363 Union County $8,568 $12,215 Williamsburg County $11,473 $16,357 York County $79,138 $112,829 State Set-Aside Committee, SC $106,840 $582,214 SOUTH CAROLINA Total $1,290,948 $2,270,416