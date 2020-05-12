FEMA provides emergency food and shelter programs funding for SC
ATLANTA (PRESS RELEASE) – South Carolina will receive $3.5 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness. The money allocated to South Carolina combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
South Carolina jurisdictions will receive $1,290,948 for FY 2019 and $2,270,416 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.
“This funding supports local organizations helping South Carolina’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.
With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.
Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program
South Carolina
|
Jurisdictions
|
FY2019 Allocation
|
FY2020 Care Allocation
|
Abbeville County
|
$7,168
|
$10,219
|
Aiken County
|
$45,243
|
$64,503
|
Anderson County
|
$51,073
|
$72,816
|
Barnwell County
|
$7,460
|
$10,636
|
Berkeley County
|
$54,626
|
$77,881
|
Charleston County
|
$99,994
|
$142,563
|
Cherokee County
|
$16,488
|
$23,507
|
Chester County
|
$11,723
|
$16,714
|
Chesterfield County
|
$13,395
|
$19,098
|
Clarendon County
|
$10,282
|
$14,659
|
Colleton County
|
$11,117
|
$15,850
|
Darlington County
|
$21,462
|
$30,598
|
Dillon County
|
$10,741
|
$15,314
|
Dorchester County
|
$39,496
|
$56,310
|
Fairfield County
|
$8,693
|
$12,394
|
Florence County
|
$40,478
|
$57,710
|
Georgetown County
|
$19,560
|
$27,887
|
Greenwood County
|
$20,521
|
$29,257
|
Horry County
|
$106,681
|
$152,097
|
Jasper County
|
$6,604
|
$9,415
|
Kershaw County
|
$18,327
|
$26,129
|
Lancaster County
|
$28,546
|
$40,698
|
Laurens County
|
$18,891
|
$26,934
|
Lexington County
|
$71,971
|
$102,610
|
Marion County
|
$11,264
|
$16,059
|
Marlboro County
|
$8,631
|
$12,305
|
Newberry County
|
$10,762
|
$15,344
|
Oconee County
|
$19,978
|
$28,483
|
Orangeburg County
|
$34,439
|
$49,100
|
Pickens County
|
$33,310
|
$47,491
|
Richland County
|
$113,598
|
$161,959
|
Spartanburg County
|
$81,291
|
$115,898
|
Sumter County
|
$31,116
|
$44,363
|
Union County
|
$8,568
|
$12,215
|
Williamsburg County
|
$11,473
|
$16,357
|
York County
|
$79,138
|
$112,829
|
State Set-Aside Committee, SC
|
$106,840
|
$582,214
|
SOUTH CAROLINA Total
|
$1,290,948
|
$2,270,416