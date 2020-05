“I’m not proud that I shot the video;” man who recorded video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting hopes it helps

(ABC NEWS) – We’re hearing from the man who recorded video of an alleged murder in Georgia that’s sparked national controversy.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia. A father and son are now facing charges for his murder.

The Department of Justice is looking into how this case was handled from the beginning.

Watch the video above for the full report.