SC ranked 9th most vulnerable population to coronavirus

Wallethub releases data from a new study that ranks states with the highest coronavirus vulnerable population

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As South Carolina continues its reopening process, according to one survey, the palmetto state is among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to the website Wallethub.com, South Carolina is the ninth most vulnerable state in the country to the coronavirus outbreak. The survey was based on three key areas including factors like the percentage of population over the age 65, the number of homeless people, and those receiving unemployment benefits.

According to WalletHub, while the medically vulnerable with underlying health conditions and the elderly have a higher chance of suffering from more severe symptoms if they become infected with coronavirus, they’re not the only populations with risk factors according to Wallethub.

The latest data released by Wallethub shows individuals who do not have access to adequate living conditions, and others who do not have enough financial resources during the pandemic are part of a population of people at a higher risk for coronavirus.

Per the survey the top ten states with the highest vulnerable populations:

(10) Georgia

(9) South Carolina

(8) Tennessee

(7) Florida

(6) Kentucky

(5) Alabama

(4) Alabama

(3)Mississippi

(2) Louisiana

(1) West Virginia

Wallethub says they based their methodology off those factors, and then compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key metrics. To see additional insight from a panel of experts and a full description of Wallethub methodology from this study CLICK HERE