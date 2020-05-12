Teen last seen on Mother’s Day: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Heaven Heygod was last seen the evening of Sunday, May 10th at her home on Catawba Hill Drive. She’s approximately 5’3”, 150 pounds, with long braids and may be wearing hazel contacts.

Heygod has medical concerns and may be in need of medication.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at Crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips App.