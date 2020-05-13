Ahmaud Arbery’s death ruled a homicide

ABC News – An autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained by ABC News determined that Ahmaud Arbery died of multiple shotgun wounds.

The report, which was issued by the Glenn County coroner’s office on April 1, provided more details into the injuries the 25-year-old sustained during the incident with two men on Feb. 23. Eleven shotgun pellets were removed from Arbery’s chest, according to the report, and there were several injuries throughout his body.

“This 25-year-old black male, Ahmaud Arbery, died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun,” the coroner said.

Toxicology reports submitted in March came back negative for traces of drugs and alcohol in his body.

The investigation into Arbery’s death quickly ramped up after a cellphone video was released last week that showed him jogging on the street and accosted by two armed white men, Gregory McMichael, 64, a former Glynn County police officer, and his son, Travis, 34, who were waiting for him in their truck. The video then showed a struggle and one of the men shooting Arbery.

Local prosecutors initially didn’t press charges because they said there was “insufficient probable cause.” The McMichaels told investigators that when they saw Arbery running through their neighborhood they thought he resembled a man suspected of burglarizing homes in the area.

After the video went online, Arbery’s family, activists and leaders from around the country demanded that officials launch an investigation. Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on Thursday night and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

On Monday, the Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr appointed Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County, Georgia Judicial Circuit to take over as prosecutor after two prosecutors recused themselves from the case.

Carr also requested the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the investigation.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who initially handled the case, said she is confident any investigation into her office’s handling of the case will show that it had acted appropriately.

“There is a public misconception about this case due to false allegations against our office by those with an agenda. Our obligation has been, and will always be, to honor, protect, and abide by the law,” she said in a statement.

ABC News’ Kate Hodgson contributed to this report.