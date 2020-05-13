NC man accused of throwing cell phone, tobacco and other contraband over fence at Lee Correctional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services a North Carolina man is charged in connection with throwing contraband over a fence at Lee Correctional Institution on Monday.

The arrest warrant states that 20-year-old Terrell Laqua Smith of Winston-Salem, is charged with introducing contraband into a state prison.

Smith is accused of throwing two packages containing a cell phone, wrapping paper, loose tobacco and lighters over the fence.