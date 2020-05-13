Students set to receive federal coronavirus aid through UofSC Cares

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus announced plans Wednesday to begin immediately distributing $10.7 million in federal financial assistance directly to more than 20,0000 students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, UofSC CARES, will make funds available to all students receiving Pell Grants and those eligible for Title IV Federal Student Financial Aid. Each eligible student will receive between $400-800 in one-time relief. UofSC CARES grant recipients must be enrolled for the spring 2020 semester and attest that they incurred expenses directly related to the closure of the campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible students will be contacted directly and instructions on accepting the award are posted on Self-Service Carolina.

The grants are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act enacted in late March.

“The wellbeing of students is our number one priority, which is why we are pleased to begin disbursement of the CARES Act money,” said UofSC President Bob Caslen. “Our staff has worked quickly to take care of those students hardest hit financially by COVID-19, and we will distribute every dollar of this money as quickly as possible.”

In addition to dispersing relief through UofSC CARES, the university also established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in March to help students who are facing financial hardship as a result of unexpected travel home, job loss or unexpected technology expenses. More than 300 students have received help through the fund to date. Visit the Relief Fund website for more information or to make a donation.