32,000+ South Carolinians filed for unemployment last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released the latest unemployment numbers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the claim week ending May 9, 32,513 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance.

· This is a decrease of 14,234 initial claims from the week prior.

· This is the 4th decrease recorded since mid-march.

· In the last 8 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 486,149 in South Carolina.

· The agency has paid more than $1.09 Billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) and PUA.

· We have adjusted our call center hours from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. – noon this Saturday. These hours were adjusted to allow more of our staff to be available during the peak times folks were actually calling us. We will continue to monitor ways we can work efficiently and effectively for our claimants.