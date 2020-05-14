Coronavirus crisis pushes nearly 3 million more into unemployment, bringing total to over 35 million

By Catherine Thorbecke

ABC News – A total of 2,981,000 more Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, bringing the total number of jobless claims filed amid the coronavirus pandemic to more than 35 million, according to the Department of Labor.

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed the unemployment rate in the U.S. to a staggering 14.7%, or the highest since the Great Depression, according to data released last Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prior to the pandemic, the unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5%.

