Lieutenant at Ridgeland Correctional Institution accused of sexually assaulting coworker

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A lieutenant with the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services was fired after officials say he sexually assaulted a coworker.

According to the arrest warrant for Johnny Lee Bryant Jr., he blocked a doorway of a briefing room inside Ridgeland Correctional Institution and began to forcibly kiss and move the victim to a desk.

The warrant says the two struggled before the victim was able to break free and flee.

Bryant, 56, of Hilton Head Island, is charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and misconduct in office.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 2nd the warrant states.