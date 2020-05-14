Monticello Road business vandalized, Ring camera captures suspect: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released video taken from a Monticello Road business which they say shows a burglary suspect.

According to officials, the suspect seen in the footage captured on a Ring camera, went to Earth Works and Power Equipment on May 10 around 1am and caused significant damage.

Deputies say the suspect kicked in the back door and stole equipment and vandalize the business; Deputies found broken glass and the frame around the back door had been damaged when they responded to the call.

The business is located in the 5100 block of Monicello Road.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the video or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1000.