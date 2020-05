Trio accused of using counterfeit bills at Lexington 7-Eleven

Twitter/@LexingtonPD

Twitter/@LexingtonPD



Twitter/@LexingtonPD







LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington Police Department need the public’s help to identify three suspects accused of purchasing items with multiple counterfeit bills.

Surveillance images were released May 14th of the incident that investigators say occurred at 7-Eleven in the Town of Lexington on April 11.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.