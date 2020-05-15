6.4 magnitude earthquake in Nevada: USGS
TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.
The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.
People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.