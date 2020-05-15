Former COVID-19 patients share stories of survival

Some of those who have fallen ill, and now recovered from coronavirus speak out

(ABC News) — There have been counteless stories about the growing number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, as well as the reports on the deaths across the country. So, it is only fair that recovery stories are highlighted as well.

According to DHEC, here in South Carolina, there is an 86 percent recovery rate. Across the United States, some 300 thousand Americans have recovered after contracting COVID-19.

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez introduces us to several of those individuals who are sharing their experiences. Including one woman who lived through the Influenza Pandemic 1918 at the age of 7, and now after being infected with COVID-19, she’s survived her bout with coronavirus at 108 years old.