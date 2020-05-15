RCSD searches for woman accused of assaulting Comet bus driver

** Warning: Some of the language used in this video is explicit**

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help looking for, and identifying a woman they say was captured on the video assaulting a Comet bus driver.

According to RCSD, the incident took place while the bus was stopped in the 72 hundred block of Two Notch Road. The driver told police the suspect was complaining about the time of the buses department, she claimed was leaving later than usual. The driver says as the woman became more enraged, the bus driver told the woman she would not allow her to ride on the bus.