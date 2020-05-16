“Graduate Together”: POTUS44 to deliver commencement message to Class of 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former President Barack Obama will deliver a nationwide commencement message to the country’s high school seniors on Saturday, May 16, at 8 p.m.

The one hour event, called “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will be aired simultaneously on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

Obama tweeted Tuesday, “I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

Special guests will include LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R. and Ben Platt, and the event is being hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

On June 6, the Obamas will take part in YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020,” which will stream live starting at 3 p.m. ET. Both Obamas “will deliver separate commencement addresses” and “a joint message to students,” according to the office.

That event will feature global leaders, celebrities, creators and more, including Malala Yousafzai, Sundar Pichai, former Defense Secretary Bob Gates, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Kerry Washington.