Coach Dawn Staley asks ‘Gamecock FAMS’ to support sister, Leukemia Society

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecock Women’s Basketball fans are some of the the best in the nation.

They broken attendance records for several consecutive years and were undoubtedly waiting to cheer the Gamecocks on in the Final Four.

Now, Hall of Fame Coach Dawn Staley is asking ‘Gamecocks FAMS’ to cheer on her sister as she battles leukemia.

Staley took to Twitter over the weekend to make the announcement and encourage people to send cards with coins to keep her spirits up.

Hey FAMs I have special request. My sister was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. Would all @GamecockWBB FAMs and anyone who’s interested send her a card to keep her spirit up. Please see below 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/GadvTR57X2 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 17, 2020

The novel coronavirus pandemic has presented many challenges for people around the world, but here’s another way to spread kindness.

Cards can be sent to Tracey Underwood 5 Richland Medical Park East Room 1127 Bed 1 Columbia, SC 29203

All proceeds will donated to the Leukemia Society.