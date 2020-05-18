Mother intentionally set car on fire with infant son inside: Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 23-year-old woman is in jail accused of intentionally setting a car on fire with her 14-month-old child inside.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Caylin Allise Watson parked along Interstate 126WB on May 17 near mile marker 1 and set the car on fire around 1:30 p.m.

She’s charged with attempted murder, first degree arson, third degree arson and abuse/infliction of great bodily harm upon a child.

The child suffered severe burns all over his body and is in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, Holbrook said.

Watson was initially treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being taken to jail.

Four bystanders who were all traveling in the same direction on the Interstate saw the car on fire and stopped to assist by either calling 9-1-1 or getting out of their vehicles to help the child, officials say.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted CPD with processing the crime scene, including taking photographs and collecting evidence.

CPD investigators continue to determine the motive for the incident.