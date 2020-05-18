Sheriff: Calhoun County man kills woman, two teens before turning gun on himself

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said a woman and two teenagers are dead following a domestic incident at a home on May 17th near St. Matthews.

Summers said a 37-year-old man has been identified as the shooter.

The man fatally shot himself after opening fire of the deceased victims, Summers said.

Two other children were inside the home and managed to escape; One was treated for a gunshot to the arm.

“Any incident involving the loss of life is tragic, but in this case the senseless violence is unimaginable”, said Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers. “This entire family and the community are grieving over this senseless act”. “No one should be capable of this level of violence”. The Sheriff added that there is no active threat to the community. Sheriff Summers said that Domestic Violence and Mental Health are serious issues and that help is always available.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin and autopsies are scheduled.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.