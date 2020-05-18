Sumter woman accused of a shooting that hit a vehicle with a kid inside

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police are looking for a woman accused of shooting at a victim & hitting a vehicle with a kid inside.

Authorities say Ashley Rose, 20, of Flamingo Road, is accused of shooting at an acquaintance at her home on Friday after 11 a.m.

According to investigators, while she shot at the victim, gunfire hit a vehicle with a child inside.

Police say no injuries were reported.

If you know where she is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.