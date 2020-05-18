UofSC to temporarily resume in-person classes this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (ABC News) – As colleges and universities assess whether to reopen for in-person classes in the fall, the University of South Carolina is taking a preemptive approach for the winter.

The university announced that it will resume in-person classes at the end of the summer — but only for three months.

In a letter to the university community, the school’s president said that in-person classes will begin on Aug. 20, proceed uninterrupted through the school’s traditional mid-October fall break, and run through Thanksgiving, at which point the university will return to distance learning due to concerns about a second spike of the virus.

“The recommendation to cancel Fall Break and essentially accelerate in-person instruction for the semester was developed with significant input from faculty, staff and student government leadership,” University President Robert Caslen said in the letter. “Our best current modelling predicts a spike in cases of COVID-19 at the beginning of December, which also will likely coincide with traditional flu season.”