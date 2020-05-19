Cassy Paschal named principal for new elementary school in Chapin

IRMO, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Award-winning administrator and long-serving educator Cassy Paschal has been named principal of the district’s new elementary school, which is slated to open in Chapin in the fall of 2021.

Paschal has served as principal of Irmo Middle School since 2017. During her tenure, the school became a nationally certified magnet school by Magnet Schools of America. Prior to serving as principal at Irmo Middle, she served as both principal and assistant principal at Oak Pointe Elementary School. She was approved for her new post during a school board meeting on May 18.

“It is such an honor to be named the principal of Elementary School 13 in School District Five,” Paschal said. “I am excited about returning to the elementary level because of the opportunity to impact earlier learners and set the tone for the rest of their academic careers. Having spent almost all of my educational career in School District Five, I am excited to continue to serve the students, parents and community members.”

Paschal has been a professional educator for nearly 20 years, starting her career in Florence, S.C. as a special education teacher. She attended Presbyterian College, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology. She earned her master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.

Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton said, “Mrs. Paschal is a well-respected and well-known administrator in the School District Five community. She is a passionate leader who has a special way of building lasting relationships with both students and her staff. She has a proven record of success, and we are excited for her to continue to serve here in School District Five.”