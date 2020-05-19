Christian English named new principal for Seven Oaks Elementary School

IRMO, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lexington-Richland School District Five has named longtime administrator Christian English the new principal at Seven Oaks Elementary MEDIA Magnet School.

English has served as assistant principal at Dutch Fork High School since 2014. Prior to that job, he served as a Spanish teacher at Dutch Fork High and also taught at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C. He was approved for his new post during a school board meeting on May 18.

“I am honored and excited to join the Seven Oaks Elementary School team,” English said. “The school has a rich history, talented student body and dynamic group of faculty and staff. I look forward to working with the entire Seven Oaks community as we seek to provide the best education possible for our students.”

English has been an educator for nearly 15 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Wofford College. English earned his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in 2013 and an elementary education principal add-on degree in the fall of 2019.

The mission of Seven Oaks Elementary MEDIA Magnet School is to foster learning in an interactive and digital environment where an engaging academic curriculum for success prepares students in a digital society.

“Mr. English brings positive energy and a passion for helping students achieve,” said School District Five Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton. “He also brings years of administrative experience and the talent of supporting students and staff. We are proud to add him to our team of world-class principals in School District Five.”