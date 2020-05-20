DHEC: Average number of daily deaths drops in SC

Columbia, SC (WOLO/WPDE) — South Carolina has a little bit of good news as it begins to work on trying to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the average number of daily deaths has dropped almost consistently for two weeks in a row.

Daily death statistics provided by DHEC have bounced around since May 1, from a high of 15 deaths reported on May 11 down to no deaths five days later. Applying an 8 day moving average. However, numbers show the average amount of deaths in the state peaked May 5 at more than 11. As of yesterday the average was reported at just over six and a half.

For an updated list of coronavirus cases statewide you can click on DHEC’s link

HERE