Gaston man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor: AG

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 25-year-old Gaston man is facing three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to David Taylor Hawkins

According to investigators state Hawkins encouraged a minor victim to produce and send sexually explicit images, solicited a minor victim to engage in sexual activity, and sent sexually explicit images to a minor victim.

Hawkins was arrested on May 14, 2020. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.