Study: Antibodies provide immunity to coronavirus

Scientists say antibodies could provide protection by nuetralizing cornavirus COVID-19

(ABC News) — There’s encouraging news about antibodies and immunities. Researchers finding that antibodies do provide some immunity. With 170 different types of antibodies in the U.S., how do we know which ones are most accurate and how long they may last?

According to Emory University researchers says a specific virus neutralizing antibody is found in some patients within six days of testing positive for COVID-19. The new study of hospitalized patients finds that nearly all people with the virus had some sort of immunity. ABC’s Eva Pilgrim has more on a possible scientific breakthrough.