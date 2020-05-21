2-day-old baby dies from COVID-19

The baby's mother had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

About 5 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 93,863 deaths.

A 2-day-old baby who was born prematurely in South Africa has died from COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the baby subsequently tested positive as well, according to a statement from Dr. Zweli Mkhize, South Africa’s health minister.

It’s the country’s first coronavirus-related neonatal mortality.

South Africa is the hardest-hit nation in Africa amid the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 18.5% of the continent’s diagnosed cases of COVID-19, according to data released Monday evening by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, South Africa has reported over 18,000 diagnosed cases of the disease with at least 339 deaths.

More than 92,000 people across all of Africa have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 2,912 have died, according to a count kept by the African CDC.