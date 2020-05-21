Midlands Technical College to reopen campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Midlands Technical College (MTC) will welcome students back to campus for traditional instruction this fall. College administrators are planning and implementing procedures and training programs aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission across all six campuses.

“We look forward to welcoming students back on campus while closely following guidelines from the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control,” said MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames. “We are taking necessary precautions with in-person instruction and our faculty continues to offer hundreds of virtual and online courses for those who prefer those kinds of learning.”

Since mid-March, MTC has been providing alternative instruction in both its academic and corporate and continuing education (CCE) programs. When the college welcomes students back on campus in August, safety protocols and social distancing requirements will be in place. Those actions include consistent disinfecting of classrooms and personal workspaces, accommodations to classrooms and communal areas to enforce physical distancing, and signage reminders to encourage personal, proactive measures that help prevent the spread of germs.

“The South Carolina economy depends on our college to provide highly-skilled, impeccably educated and trained graduates. While we are looking forward to welcoming students back on campus, rest assured that the highest priority is the safety and wellness of students, faculty, and staff,” said Rhames.

As part of the Midlands Technical College comprehensive reopening plan, the college will host an employee-only Virtual Town Hall on Friday, May 29. A student town hall will be held as part of an MTC Live Facebook event on June 11, 2020.