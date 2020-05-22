KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Accident kills pedestrian on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, Donald Ray Bracey, 43, parked his vehicle on near the rest area on the eastbound side of the interstate and was walking toward the rest area when he was struck and killed.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m.

Bracey’s body was discovered just before 5 a.m. on May 22nd.

South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident