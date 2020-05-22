To reopen, Trump declares churches ‘essential’

He said he has ordered the CDC to issue guidance on houses of worship.

ABC News – With the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 close to 95,000 as the Memorial Day weekend begins, President Donald Trump has ordered all flags on government buildings lowered to half-staff through Sunday “for every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic.”

His order came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to him Thursday requesting flags be lowered when the death toll reaches reaches 100,000, as experts estimate will happen by the end of the month — what the Democratic congressional leaders called a “sad day of reckoning.”

A new study of 96,000 patients hospitalized on six continents published Friday in the medical journal the Lancet finds that people treated with hyroxychloroquine — the unproven drug treatment Trump has touted as a “game changer” — had a higher risk of dying from an irregular heart rhythm than those who didn’t take the antimalarial medication, as reported in The Washington Post.

The president has said that he would finish his last dose of a two-week course of what he calls “the hyrdroxy” today.

— Trump also said he’s told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue new guidance allowing churches and other houses of worship to reopen, declaring they provide “essential services.” Earlier, he said doing so is critical to the nation’s “psyche” and accused Democratic governors of not treating churches with ‘respect.”

At my direction, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing guidance for communities of faith,” he said at a hastily-called news conference Friday afternoon. “Today, I am identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogue, and mosques, as essential places that provide essential services,” he said.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right. So, I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential,” he declared.

“I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now. If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me, but they are not going to be successful in that call,” he continued.

“These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united. The people are demanding to go to church, and synagogue, go to their mosque. Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life,” he said.

President Trump continued to tease forthcoming CDC guidance to prioritize the reopening churches, suggesting he will speak more on the topic later today and that the new guidance will deem places of worship as “essential” to make it easier to open amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I just spoke to CDC, we want our churches and our places of faith and worship, we want them to open, and CDC is going to be — I believe today they will be issuing a very strong recommendation, and I’m going to be talking about that in a little while,” Trump said.

Though the president usually addresses the issue in speaking of “churches,” he made clear that the guidance will apply to all religious institutions.

“I consider them essential, and that’s one of the things we are saying. We are going to make them essential. You know, they have places essential, that aren’t essential, and they open and yet the churches aren’t allowed to open and the synagogues. Again, places of faith. Mosques. Places of faith. So, that’s going to see that and you’re going to see that,” he said.

The president made the comments during a South Lawn event with Rolling Thunder bikers to honor veterans that felt very much like a campaign event.

Rain fell as Guns n’ Roses blared from loudspeakers and the president spoke under the cover of the portico to a group of motorcyclists below.